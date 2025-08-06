Getting on new tracks

We are pleased to see the government taking up the recent development project to renovate and maintain railway tracks in the eastern zone of Bangladesh Railway in a bid to improve safety, expand capacity, and enhance overall passenger and freight services.

This Tk1,791.66 crore project is certainly ambitious, yet it is the sort of intent we expect to see, especially with regard to improving our rail connectivity -- an avenue that has long demanded more attention.

Indeed, the fact that officials stated that long-standing manpower shortages have hindered the proper implementation of maintenance tasks of our railway is simply not good enough, and we hope that as this project looks to address numerous shortcomings, we also address the issue of manpower so that the maintenance component of our railway infrastructure remains sound.

The benefits for such a project go without saying. Above all else, upgraded tracks mean safer and smoother journeys, reducing accident rates and operational delays -- which have been an issue for the nation, with there being 512 people killed and 315 injured in 497 railway accidents only last year as per a report by the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh (PWAB).

Expanding track capacity and modernizing maintenance systems also enables efficiency, meaning that there will be more trains -- both passenger and cargo -- and thereby being a boost to the economy, enabling farmers, manufacturers, and traders to access markets more swiftly.

And there is always the environmental component to greater railway connectivity; modern railway systems dramatically reduce carbon emissions compared to road transport such as buses and trucks.

Bangladesh can no longer be a nation where its infrastructure lags behind its economic ambitions. To that end, having a modernized railway infrastructure will be an integral component to propelling us toward a sustainable and more connected future.