Setting the press free

One of the more heinous accomplishments of the previous Awami League government was its severe censorship of the press and its ostensible reluctance to offer journalists any sort of protections. After all, it is a profession that comes with a lot of potential for hazard, bodily or otherwise.

However, after the student-led revolution and the formation of the interim government last year, there was renewed hope that Bangladesh’s press landscape would be reinvigorated. While that is indeed true to a certain extent, with the press enjoying the kind of freedom it was denied for a decade and a half, it seems that there is still an invisible war being waged against the fourth estate in the form of harassment and intimidation.

To that end, a recent report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) paints a dire picture of orchestrated mob pressure being used to instill fear within newsrooms across Bangladesh, bringing to question the incumbent administration’s stated intent of restoring press freedom. According to the report titled “One Year Since the Fall of the Authoritarian Regime: Expectations and Realities,” TIB alleges that mobs are being used to intimidate media offices, stating that, despite the fall of the previous government, attacks and harassment against journalists, writers, and human rights activists continue unabated.

The report further cites that more than 24 media workers have been dismissed so far, while editors of eight newspapers and heads of news at 11 private television channels have been removed, and that at least 150 journalists have lost their jobs. It also alluded to the interim government’s controversial decision to cancel media accreditation for 167 journalists as a questionable move.

While the report rightfully points out some of the urgent issues facing the media and press, ensuring the safety and security is another way the interim government has failed journalists.

To this end, there is some hope offered by the recently laid out media reform roadmap by the Media Reform Commission, which highlights safeguarding journalists and advocates for a Journalist Protection Act which would see the establishment of minimum salaries equivalent to a ninth-grade government employee, a mandatory one-year apprenticeship, and strong anti-harassment measures.

Not only is a free press an invaluable tool which caters to the public’s right to know, it is also the best way to speak truth to power. Which is why Bangladesh’s democratic aspirations all but hinge on a truly free and unfettered press.