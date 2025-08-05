One year later

It was on August 5, 2024, when we collectively experienced one of the most significant days in our nation’s history -- the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian government after over a decade and a half of misrule.

The “Monsoon Revolution” was truly a time unparalleled in our modern history, beginning as student-led demonstrations over unfair job quota systems that rapidly escalated into a nationwide uprising against the brutality of a regime that, during these days alone, were responsible for the deaths of well over a thousand, to say nothing of the arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, violence, and other killings during the 16-year-long regime.

Yet, one year on, with so much hope and promise generated, we must question whether the revolution’s promise - of dignity, democracy, and justice -- has been delivered.

There is no question that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has had among the most difficult tasks that any administration has ever had in this nation. Yet, over the past year, it has been disheartening to witness events unfold, which has slowly but surely started to erode the hope and optimism that every Bangladeshi felt on that fateful August 5 last year.

This begins with the state of law and order in the nation, which despite initiatives, has not seen the improvements that were expected, with a shocking rise in mob violence over the past year. Much of this issue stems from the restoration of public trust in law enforcement that had all but diminished under the previous regime, but it is still a demand that every citizen has a right to have --One to feel safe in their own country.

Economically, we are going through a difficult transition, and the interim government inherited a battered economy that reached this dire state largely due to the billions siphoned to foreign lands and the billions in non-performing loans still plaguing our finance sector in addition to what can only be stated as questionable macroeconomic decisions.

While initiatives are underway, investor confidence and employment lag, our reality of an economy with jobless growth are becoming clearer every day, and the looming loss of duty-free market access as a least-developed country threatens future export growth.

Above all else, it is our politics that, sadly, continues to be shaped by vengeance and retribution instead of compassion and understanding. The wave of questionable arrests based on little to no evidence, the lack of bail hearings, and the weaponization of the court are all elements of the previous regime that we had wished were elements of the past, yet continue to be more prominent than ever.

What has been most disappointing is that many who staked their beliefs and lives on the Monsoon Revolution today feel their sacrifices have been forgotten, and there is weariness and even cynicism among many. Repression remains a feature, with many who were critical to the movement of last year, including women and minorities essentially sidelined.

True democracy will not take root on retributive justice and only by ending the culture of political score-settling and ensuring due process will we begin to make progress and this nation deserves a future that has been forged through courage and inclusion, not fear and vengeance.

The past one year has been far from perfect, yet the lesson remains clear. We must honour those who gave their lives in the hope of the new Bangladesh that we wanted to build, and for that, we must unlearn many of the ways this nation has functioned.

To all leaders present and past: Let August 5 be a reminder of what the collective power of the Bangladeshi people can achieve, and to redouble our efforts to truly build a better Bangladesh