A tax system that puts people at its heart

Despite steady economic growth and a burgeoning middle class, Bangladesh’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains very low compared to our regional neighbours, which can be attributed to a devastatingly narrow tax net -- for a country about to graduate to developing status, this is nothing if not a troubling indicator.

While much of the public distrust over the tax system lies on a distinct lack of fiscal transparency, an undeniable factor is the archaic process of filing taxes, a mechanism which has long called for modernization. To that end, the National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) decision to mandate online tax return filing from the 2025–26 fiscal year marks the first best step in Bangladesh’s journey towards a more people-friendly tax infrastructure.



Bangladesh’s tax system has, for too long, been marred by opacity, inefficiency, and outright harassment, which is why the average citizen often associates tax offices with long queues, confusing paperwork, and arbitrary assessments. The shift to a mandatory digital filing system, then, has been long overdue.



Of course, simply retrofitting existing modes of filing in a digital sphere will not do, and to that end, the NBR must ensure that the online process is intuitive, multilingual, and accessible across devices. Tax literacy remains low in our nation, and without robust support systems such as help desks, tutorials, and grievance redress mechanisms, Bangladesh’s existing digital divide may only deepen. Exemptions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and expatriates are a thoughtful inclusion, but the broader system must be designed to empower, not exclude.



More importantly, digitalization must be accompanied by fiscal transparency -- tax-payers deserve to know how their taxes are being utilized by the state, whether to fund infrastructure, education, or healthcare. A transparent tax system, where expenditures are publicly tracked and audited, can go a long way in restoring public faith over not just the system, but the very notion of paying taxes itself.