Sunday, August 03, 2025

Dousing the flames of negligence

The government needs to start taking decisive actions in order to ensure fire safety

Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 11:58 AM
To say that our capital city’s fire safety records have been less than ideal would be an understatement of the highest order. From bustling marketplaces to high-rise residential buildings, Dhaka is plagued by a recurring pattern of fire outbreaks which expose glaring lapses in regulation, enforcement, and public awareness. Yet, despite repeated tragedies and mounting public concern, meaningful reform remains elusive.
 
To that end, the fire that broke out yesterday morning on the fifth floor of Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan is yet another grim reminder of how dangerously vulnerable Dhaka remains to fire-related disasters. While no casualties had been reported as of writing, the incident raises urgent questions about the capital’s preparedness, enforcement of safety protocols, and the alarming frequency with which such fires occur.
 
According to reports, 11 firefighting units were dispatched to the scene, with the first arriving within minutes. While their swift response is commendable, the fact that fires continue to erupt in densely populated commercial zones -- where foot traffic is high and infrastructure often outdated -- points to gross systemic negligence on the part of the administration itself.
 
Fires have become disturbingly routine in Dhaka’s marketplaces, residential buildings, and even healthcare centers. To that end, the tragic inferno at Bailey Road earlier last year should have been something of an inflection point -- but repeated cases of fires breaking out clearly point to a lack of any lessons being learned by relevant authorities or indeed the wider administration in general.
 
The government needs to start taking decisive actions in order to ensure fire safety, enforcing mandatory fire safety audits for all commercial buildings, penalizing non-compliant property owners, cracking down on corrupt elements within its own ranks, equipping fire service teams with modern tools and training, and doubling down on public service campaigns on fire preparedness.
 
Anything less will surely result in Dhaka going up in flames.
