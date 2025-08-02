Saturday, August 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Protest should not mean paralysis

A movement loses credibility when inconvenience crosses the line to nuisance

Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 11:21 PM
The right to protest is a fundamental aspect of any working democracy -- our nation is built on a legacy of civil protest while it was only a year ago that a vigorous public movement ended the reign of a decade-and-a-half long autocratic government.
 
However, Bangladesh currently finds itself at an unprecedented moment in its history, with an interim government at the helm tasked with the integral duty of reforming the country’s political landscape and key institutions which hold power to account, it is nothing short of a civil responsibility to ensure that the public cooperates with the administration in shaping the future of Bangladesh.
 
To that end, it is concerning when the very act of public protest starts being considered a nuisance by the general public, as demonstrated by the recent movement demanding the prompt implementation of the July Charter. It is worth bearing in mind that the protesters chose one of the busiest intersections in our city to blockade, Shahbagh, and press their demands -- an intersection that is also a point to two of major medical institutions which sees a lot of human footfall for healthcare reasons.
 
Expectedly, this resulted in a domino effect which essentially left most of the city in a state of paralysis due to traffic, which is already usually at its worst on Thursday. With hours upon hours of tailbacks at several major intersections, roads, and highways, the impact of Shahbagh being occupied is always the same.
 
While inconveniencing the general public is a core part of civil disobedience, a movement loses credibility when inconvenience crosses the line to nuisance. Certainly, now that the protest has taken a destructive turn, that sentiment is doubly true, as the movement has ostensibly taken a factional turn.

 

We firmly believe that civil disobedience is a cornerstone of democracy, but it is equally important to ensure that protests be carried out mindfully and with respect to the wider public’s interests and wellbeing. Holding the city hostage not only dissolves public sentiment towards any given cause, but does a disservice to the very notion of dissent itself.
