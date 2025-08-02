A better way to measure inequality

Poverty and inequality, more so in the context of a developing nation such as Bangladesh, are policy failures. When large segments of a population remain trapped in deprivation, the nation as a whole suffers -- productivity declines, innovation stalls, and social cohesion erodes.

In our nation, the persistence of poverty in its many forms continues to hold back millions from realizing their potential, thereby constraining the country’s long-term growth trajectory.

Recent findings within Bangladesh’s first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which measures inequality beyond income, explicitly suggest that around 40 million in Bangladesh were “multidimensionally poor” as of 2019 -- while the conventional poverty rate stands at 18.7%, the MPI paints a far more troubling picture, with 24% of the population deprived across multiple indicators, including education, health, and living standards.

The disparity between traditional metrics of inequality and the MPI reflects the lived reality of millions who, despite earning above the poverty line, remain trapped in cycles of deprivation due to poor access to education, inadequate healthcare, and substandard living conditions.

The MPI’s inclusion of factors such as school attendance, nutrition, sanitation, electricity, and internet access underscores how poverty in Bangladesh is layered and deeply interconnected.

What is particularly alarming is the limited scope for upward mobility among these populations. Without access to quality education or basic digital infrastructure, how can a child in a remote district build themselves up to a point where they can eventually compete in a globalized economy? Without reliable healthcare or clean water, how can communities build resilience against shocks such as future pandemics or indeed the global climate disaster that our planet is undergoing as we speak?

Bangladesh’s development narrative must evolve as it is no longer sufficient to measure progress by GDP growth or per capita income alone. We must embrace a more nuanced, human-centred, and equity-driven approach -- one that prioritizes human development, social protection, and inclusive infrastructure. To that end, the MPI offers a roadmap, but it is up to policy-makers to act on it.