A win for our diplomacy

Bangladesh’s success in renegotiating tariffs with the United States deserves credit; securing a reduction from the 35% originally proposed to a much negotiated 20% is unquestionably a significant diplomatic achievement, and will go a long way towards safeguarding some of our crucial export sectors -- most notably our ready-made garments industry.

With that said, this diplomatic victory should not distract us from the uncertainty and emerging challenges that we face as an economy.

This reduced tariff still significantly raises the cost of Bangladeshi goods in the American market, and as such, if we are to continue to be competitive on the global stage, there is an urgent need to strengthen our trade resilience beyond negotiating better tariff terms.

Indeed, while Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and others in the government rightfully express optimism, we must also confront our immediate realities - none more relevant than our graduation from a least developed country next year and thereby losing many preferential trade privileges that have long buoyed our exports.

Now more than ever is the need to diversify -- not only our export products beyond RMG products, but also redoubling diplomatic efforts to expand trade partnerships across the world. For too long, our nation has gone only as far as our RMG exports have to its major markets. If we are to successfully navigate the post-LDC era, this can no longer be accepted as our norm.

Thus, while these latest tariff negotiations with the US are a positive display of our diplomacy, this is only the beginning. For Bangladesh to ensure that we are not left behind in a world where trade barriers are the new normal, we must take our diplomacy efforts to the next level while simultaneously addressing the long-neglected issues of diversification of our exports and export destinations