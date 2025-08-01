A necessary upgrade

We are pleased with the recent announcement of Dhaka University’s infrastructure overhaul, with a significant proposed investment of Tk 2,840 crore.

Such a plan is a long time coming, and for our premier institution of higher learning, should be the step that begins Dhaka University’s transformation into an institution that no longer struggles to keep pace with the demands of contemporary education and student welfare.

The university’s infrastructure has rightfully been criticized in the past for failing to provide an environment conducive to holistic student growth, with overcrowded classrooms, outdated facilities, inadequate accommodation, and insufficient technological amenities. This investment promises to break these barriers once and for all by creating an infrastructure that supports learning, research, and well-being.

However, this funding now comes with responsibility, and it is encouraging to see Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, acknowledge that DU has a responsibility to make proper use of the allocated funds. It is therefore imperative that the administration ensures that this money is channeled appropriately, with regular monitoring and accountability mechanisms in place.

In the past, imperfect implementation has all but reduced many promising initiatives into a black hole for public funds. We must ensure that this is not the fate of this project, and that these promised overhauls translate into tangible improvements.

While this historic upgrade is a testament to the recognition of Dhaka University’s pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh’s future, the work begins now. From the relevant authorities at DU to any and all stakeholders involved with this project, everybody must be working to ensure that DU’s upgrade is one that truly eliminates its current challenges and paves the way to create the leaders necessary to take our nation to greater heights.