Permission to take off

Bangladesh Biman, our embattled national flag carrier, has long suffered an image problem, which is nothing if not completely unearned. Its near persistent struggles -- ranging from egregious mismanagement and corruption, to technical inefficiencies and a declining public approval -- have long kept it from reaching cruising altitude, let alone any significant heights, in global aviation.



To that end, the recent launch of Biman’s whistleblower email channel marks a timely yet tentative step toward operational transparency. By inviting complaints from passengers, employees, and service recipients, Biman signals an openness to scrutiny. That alone is commendable. But transparency, if it is to be more than a performative gesture, must be backed by a genuine institutional commitment to reform.



For context, it was over a year ago that Biman announced the much-touted relaunch of the Dhaka-Narita route. However, after realizing that the route relaunch was approved without any feasibility tests, and after significant financial losses incurred by this hasty decision, Biman scuppered this route about two months ago.



This is only one example of the kind of gross mismanagement which Biman had been subjected to for years, if not decades. Which is why feedback, from all vested quarters, matters.



The success of the whistleblower channel depends not just on who is involved, but how seriously any and all findings are implemented. If whistleblower reports are buried under bureaucratic delay or met with retaliation, which is a time-honoured tradition of Bangladeshi bureaucracy, the initiative will lose legitimacy and further erode public trust.



Just as crucial is the sincerity behind Biman’s promise to protect anonymity and enforce consequences for false submissions; these safeguards are necessary, but they must not deter genuine whistleblowers from stepping forward. A national carrier must not be driven solely by top-down decisions -- the voices of technicians, cabin crew, ground staff, and passengers hold insights no audit can replicate.



Bangladesh deserves a national carrier that reflects the integrity and innovation of its people. If implemented properly, the whistleblower channel can help Biman become exactly that.