Giving primary education the importance it deserves

The recent announcement of the government to upgrade the salary scale of head teachers in government primary schools is a noteworthy move towards improving the overall development of the primary school system.

While such a decision is expected to incentivize head teachers, we expect salaries that are tied to inflation and economic realities to be the norm. For teaching to remain an attractive, viable career path, this is non-negotiable.

However, teacher salaries must only be the first step of broader reforms to address and improve the quality of primary education.

This begins with moving away from the culture of rote learning and instead aligning our curricula and pedagogy with global educational standards that prioritize critical thinking, creativity, and the increasingly important digital skills. Bangladeshi students need curricula that empower them to compete, collaborate, and innovate at an early age if they are to continue to be competitive in later years.

In addition to the pay rise, professional development must also be present at every level of the teaching profession. Too many of our teachers lack access to modern pedagogical training and digital literacy workshops, and we require strategic investments to address these shortcomings.

While primary school enrolment has been a positive for Bangladesh, students from marginalized communities continue to be left behind, whether it be due to poverty, linguistic barriers, access to technology, or lack of parental education. We cannot have an equitable nation if these children do not receive targeted support to have an equal shot at success.

Reforming primary education to prepare our children for the needs of the 21st century will need more than just paying teachers fair salaries. It is time to truly pay attention to this sector.