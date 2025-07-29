Getting our projects right

The recent approval of 12 development projects worth more than Tk8,000 crore by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) across a variety of sectors shows good intent and ambition with regard to modernizing our infrastructure.

However, as we look to rebuild our nation, for which these projects will continue to hold significant importance, we must avoid the bureaucratic delays, less-than-sensible planning, and issues of graft and corruption that have been the hallmark of all such long-term projects in this country previously.

To put it bluntly, it is about time we have a clear, unyielding commitment to getting these projects right.

This starts with timeliness. We expect project timelines to have been decided through careful considerations, and as such, every extended deadline erodes the benefits these projects are meant to deliver. Many of the recently approved projects are already on their second or third revisions. It is this pattern, evident across the public sector, that reflects a problematic tolerance for inefficiency.

Equally crucial however is setting realistic timelines. We are guilty too often of setting aggressive targets that only serve to create headlines, not results. Our planning therefore must be grounded in intelligent assessments of resources, workforce capacities, and administrative hurdles.

Such planning must lead therefore towards being more disciplined with costs. We simply can no longer afford to go over budget for each and every project we undertake, which only leads to our inability to address other urgent national needs.

Also, tying it all is the need to eliminate corruption and graft that have historically drained away benefits meant for people. No amount of planning or implementation will suffice if there is a lack of transparency.

Public money is supposed to serve the public good. It’s time for the authorities concerned to start delivering.