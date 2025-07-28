Surviving the storm

Bangladesh has been dealt an unenviable position of being one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, which means that we are far more susceptible to even the smallest effects of the global climate crisis than most other nations. Which is why, despite our nation’s negligible contribution to global emissions, it is nothing short of an injustice that we have to bear the brunt of this crisis.



Which is why, at the recently held Frugal Innovation Forum 2025, the message was sounded loud and clear: Climate solutions must transcend local adaptation, and what countries like Bangladesh urgently need is climate justice, not only climate resilience.



It is nothing short of a grave injustice to expect Bangladesh to bear the burden of survival with borrowed funds while the world's largest polluters bask in carbon-heavy prosperity. Adaptation, however frugal or community-led, is a mere stopgap measure in the absence of climate reparations.



It is really important that we not forget that the climate crisis did not emerge in a vacuum -- it is the cumulative consequence of early, vigorous industrial expansion of nations which benefited from unchecked fossil fuel exploitation without regard for atmospheric boundaries. Today, while these nations fortify themselves against climate impacts with wealth accrued through carbon excess, countries like ours are all but left to fend for themselves. Powerful



To call this unfair would be an understatement of the highest order.



Climate justice demands that historical accountability be honored through bold action such as reparations, technology and skill transfers, and unconditional funding. The moral argument is impeccable in this case, but the fact that there is little to no political will on the part of the developed world means that it really is all about ensuring climate justice.



In the fight against the climate crisis, Bangladesh has been doing its part. It is now up to the developed world to make good on its role.