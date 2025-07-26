Improving our relations down under

It is indubitable that, in today’s volatile global landscape, Bangladesh must sharpen its focus on forging robust bilateral relationships -- not merely as diplomatic gestures, but as strategic imperatives for long-term economic resilience. To that end, it is imperative that the administration take full advantage of Australia’s recent expression of interest to boost bilateral ties with our country.

According to reports, Australia has expressed keen interest to further bolster trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the sectors of food processing, agriculture, recycling, and the circular economy. Needless to say, Bangladesh must harness this diplomatic momentum with deliberate intent.

By being pro-active in improving our investment climate and infrastructure readiness, our country can attract increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that complements domestic capabilities while deepening its integration into the global value chain. Indeed, Australian firms like The Product Makers are already exploring localized applications of Australian produce, opening avenues for co-innovation in food and fragrance technologies. Engagements with Bangladeshi steel manufacturers and recycling plants underscore the potential for green industrial transformation through international partnerships.

Of course, bilateral relations must move beyond transactional economics, strengthened ties should also reflect mutual respect for people-to-people connections. To achieve all of this, Bangladesh needs to formulate a comprehensive strategy -- one that simplifies bureaucratic processes for foreign investors, ensures intellectual property protections, supports joint ventures that prioritize environmental sustainability, and, most importantly, tackles the historic impediments to investment in the form of administrative corruption and needless red-tape.

Given the critical juncture Bangladesh finds itself at the moment, economically and otherwise, our country cannot afford to waste any opportunities to improve bilateral relations with some of our oldest, most trusted development and trade partners.