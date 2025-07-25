Exports cannot be at the expense of livelihoods

While on the surface, there is cause for celebration that potato exports from Bangladesh soared to a three-year high in the last fiscal year, there is a significant human cost of this export that demands our attention.

Greater export volumes may promise much-needed foreign exchange and elevate our status beyond merely importers. However, this recent windfall for potato exporters was enabled, in large part, by tumbling domestic prices.

For many of our farmers, especially in the country’s northern regions, much of their harvest fetched less than the cost of production. Forced to sell potatoes for as little as Tk 11 per kg - when production costs reached up to Tk 20 - our farmers were squeezed out of the very prosperity they helped create.

As such, this increase in exports can in no way be seen as a win for our nation. There is no value to these exports when it lacks fair compensation for those who toil in the fields, for those who make all of this possible.

Protecting our farmers is of course necessary for our long-term food security, but beyond that, it is also a matter of economic justice. If domestic demand is ignored in pursuit of export targets, or if farmers are compelled to lead worse lives to ensure that exports rise, such an economy is neither equitable nor fair.

While our government may have initiated some efforts to bridge the divide, encouraging export-oriented potato varieties and advocating for farmers and exports to be connected better, it is clear that much more needs to be done.

Transparent supply chains and direct access to export markets must move from aspiration to reality. It is our farmers who deserve more than anybody else to benefit directly from global demand.

The future of Bangladesh’s potato exports - or any exports for that matter - must hinge on policies that keep livelihoods at the heart of the trade. Export-driven growth is sustainable and logical only when prosperity is shared equitably.