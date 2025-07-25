Confronting our jobless growth

Over the past decade, Bangladesh’s stellar GDP growth figures continued to receive applause, while the current relative slowdown has already sent alarm bells ringing. However, while there is merit to growth, the gloss of our own aggregate economic expansion has never felt more hollow.

A new analysis reveals that while the economy surged by an impressive 50% over the past eight years, actual job growth limped forward by a mere 11%.

For some time now, Bangladesh’s growth has been called jobless growth, and this new analysis clarifies this dangerous illusion - one that flatters political leaders and global financial institutions, yet does little for the millions of Bangladeshis desperate for dignified work and fair wages.

It is the sort of growth that has failed to offer employment and has only deepened inequality, fuelling social frustrations. This has left an ever rising pool of job seekers locked out of opportunity, with many forced into low-paid, insecure informal jobs just to survive.

Our historic obsession with GDP targets has distracted us from what truly matters: Meaningful employment generation, acquiring skills that align with the demands of the job market, diversifying our export sectors, and fostering and incentivizing domestic industries and entrepreneurship.

The vast majority of employees in Bangladesh, whether in the service sector or otherwise, remain unprotected by formal contracts and basic employment rights. The time has come now to recalibrate priorities.

We aim to rebuild this nation, and it will not happen by mindlessly chasing GDP growth but by curbing corruption, investing in quality education, and cracking down on loan defaults while incentivizing ethical and sustainable revenue generation.

We cannot afford to remain a nation of growth without jobs, of prosperity for a few and insecurity for the rest. True progress will only arrive once we learn to value equitable employment, equality, and dignity for all.