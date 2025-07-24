Road safety reforms need more urgency

On Wednesday morning, the tragic collision in Natore’s Baraigram upazila claimed six lives and seriously injured two more when a Dhaka-bound microbus, attempting to overtake another vehicle, was crushed by a cement-laden truck. All six fatalities were passengers in the microbus -- four women and two men, including the only identified victim, Rubel Hossain, its driver. The truck driver fled, leaving behind what has become commonplace for our nation - death and destruction.

That such an accident barely registers a reaction in our country is everything wrong with the state of road safety in this country. That our roads routinely see such carnage that we have become numb to these senseless and avoidable accidents is in itself a tragedy.

We have heard promises over and over again, and there have been countless public campaigns. Yet, the death toll on our roads and highways continues to climb.

As long as reckless and dangerous drivers unfit to be on our roads continue to operate buses and trucks, and as long as poor enforcement and a lack of accountability persist, this shall continue to be the norm.

Add to it our poorly maintained roads and highways with little to no rules and it is the perfect recipe for routine catastrophe. All too often, those responsible escape accountability, and it is the families that are left grieving with no justice for the victims.

Every life lost on our roads is a collective failure. Every needless and avoidable accident is a black mark on our institutions and priorities. As such, until we see road safety reforms receive the urgency they have demanded for years now, tragedies like the one in Natore will continue.