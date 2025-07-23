Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Taking waterlogging seriously

Waterlogging in this case only acts as a force multiplier

Update : 23 Jul 2025, 02:03 AM

Waterlogging in Bangladesh continues to be a nuisance, with its frequency and severity only intensifying, fueled by rapid unplanned urbanization, inadequate drainage infrastructure, and the effects of climate change.

Each year, just as the monsoon rains arrive, Dhaka, Chittagong, and our other major urban cities and hubs descend into chaos as homes, roads, and businesses alike are submerged. 

As a result, stagnant waters linger for days, creating breeding grounds for diseases while simultaneously exacerbating air and water pollution.

The dire consequences are, as is usual, felt most acutely by low-income communities who endure both the immediate health hazards and the economic setbacks that follow.

We as a nation are already facing an array of hardships, with many in our urban centres already leading very difficult lives. Waterlogging in this case only acts as a force multiplier, making all of these problems worse. 

Transport disruptions hinder economic productivity. Health risks pile additional stress on overstretched public systems. The urban poor and many in the informal economy lose vital income opportunities. All of this exacerbates the cycle of poverty and marginalization.

As we look to address the nation’s challenges, efforts to curb waterlogging must not continue to fall short. 

This starts with adopting more integrated and resilient urban planning strategies. Moreover, expanding drainage networks, enforcing building codes, and increasing investment in climate-adaptive infrastructure must also be prioritized while simultaneously protecting our wetlands as well. 

Without bold and coordinated action, our urban progress and our people’s well-being will continue to be threatened with each heavy rainfall. It’s time to take this issue seriously and truly address it. 

