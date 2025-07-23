Shaping global citizens

Despite the promise that Bangladesh holds as an economy, one of the bigger impediments holding us back from realizing our true potential has been our education system, which is nothing if not flawed at a cultural level. Focusing on rote learning over applied education, a fundamental paradigm shift in how we teach has long been needed.



One of the ways our education culture further fails our population is by dismissing the importance of vocational training, which helps build a workforce that is ready from the get-go. To that end, we hope the recent 26 million Euro grant from the European Union -- part of a wider 245 million Euro commitment -- will at once be a recognition of progress as well as a reminder that without deeper reform, we risk cultivating credentials not citizens.



However, it is worth discussing that any education reforms do not merely produce labour-market entrants. They must help create adaptable minds -- citizens fluent in green and digital thinking, confident in navigating global mobility, and anchored in a sense of civic responsibility, which is increasingly becoming akin to a lost value. To that end, the EU’s call to align with its Global Gateway strategy is a challenge to recalibrate our system around inclusion, innovation, and international relevance.



Given the abject state of our education system, any reform, then, has to be radical in nature. We need curricula which emphasize critical thinking over rote memorization, teaching that fosters agency rather than obedience, and modes of assessment which measure meaningful competencies. When it comes to our education landscape, Bangladesh must centre equity: Bridging urban-rural divides, gender disparities, and systemic hurdles which stifle talent before it has a chance to breathe.



Anything less will be a complete disservice to our very place as a nation on the global stage.