We must continue to work on fire safety

On the night of July 17, yet another fire ignited, this time at Dhaka’s Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel. We must immediately commend the five firefighting units scrambling to contain the flames who managed to contain the fire in an hour, and thankfully there were no casualties reported this time.

However, this is yet another incident of a fire breaking out that highlights how Bangladesh remains perilously vulnerable to fire disasters.

In 2024, the country reported an astonishing 26,659 fires, claiming 140 lives and injuring over 340 people, while causing property losses worth roughly Tk447 crore. These numbers scarcely seem real, yet this is what we deal with on a yearly basis.

Behind these numbers is the all-too-familiar reality: The causes of fires remain known but mostly unaddressed. Short circuits, gas leaks, unsafe kitchen equipment, and even carelessly discarded cigarette butts account for the majority of these incidents - all of which, with the right vigilance, are avoidable.

Many buildings, both commercial and residential, continue to flout safety codes; emergency exits remain blocked, alarms are disarmed, and hazardous materials are used in construction.

We also remain, much like in every other sector, more reactive than pro-active, with any response from authorities usually after tragedy strikes. Prevention measures remain lacking, adding to the failures of policy and enforcement that are the root causes of this alarming frequency of fire incidents.

We are graduating from an LDC next year, and as a nation taking the next step in its development journey, we should no longer tolerate fires breaking out every day. Perpetuating the present trajectory is no longer just negligent -- it is simply indefensible.