An avoidable violence

The recent violence in Gopalganj is a tragedy that once again brings to light many of the ugly elements that continue to persist in our nation.

That at least four people have lost their lives, with many more critically injured, following a brutal attack on a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally, reportedly perpetrated by individuals linked to the deposed Awami League shows us that the desire for vengeance and retribution continues, and it is the nation and innocent people who pay the ultimate price as a result.

Indeed, this failure to protect citizens from such violence has unfortunately become a norm; this was a tragedy that was not merely accidental, and questions must be raised regarding governmental neglect and collective complacency.

All of this escalation, violence, and death could and should have been avoided. Gopalganj is not just a dot on the map in Bangladesh but a political and historical fortress of the Awami League, where its symbolism and prominence are known by one and all.

As such, that a political rally held here would invite tension, especially given the month and time, did not surprise anybody. Threats were already aired publicly days before the rally, and local undercurrents already appeared to be simmering. With all of this common knowledge, that we have once again seen reactive measures by law enforcement and not more pro-active ones is deeply disappointing and concerning.

There is no other way of stating the obvious: The interim government’s security was woefully lacking, and announcements of curfews and special security deployments were too little too late as lives had already been lost.

Preventing violence has never been about showing intent or force following the act but about careful planning, intelligence-driven policing, not to mention an honest reckoning with the risks at hand. In Gopalganj, this seemed to be missing.

What is most striking is that prior NCP rallies in district after district unfolded without similar incident. That this eruption of violence happened in Gopalganj is further proof that this was tragically predictable, given its status as the epicentre of Awami League identity and power.

This is nothing if not the government underestimating the emotional and political pulse of this location and the lengths to which desperate and bitter supporters of a fallen regime could go to in order to show that they still had relevance.

Whether it was a lack of coordination, training, or simply the misplaced hope that we have moved on from violence, the law enforcement and the security establishment failed in their most important duty: To save the lives of Bangladeshis.

While we are glad to see the strong reaction in the aftermath of the tragedy, from creating committees to probe the attack and leaders from the interim government assuring that those responsible would be brought to book, it is not enough to stomp out the culture of violence that continues in this nation.

Impunity and institutional inertia have long become entrenched in our society and it is something we must rid ourselves of. We must do all we can to avert further descent into violence, and for that to happen, promises, denials, or condemnations will not do.