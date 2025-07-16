We must become self-sufficient

We commend the interim government for its pro-active decision making in importing 400,000 tons of rice, with the aim to avert any kind of food security risk during the flood season.

In the past, we have seen complacent administrations with reactive measures against the challenges that arise as a result of rising floodwaters, and it is good to see real intent from this government. We also hope that this move ensures that those who need food assistance the most receive it, and the government’s promise of food-friendly programs continue as planned.

However, while we can commend the swift action taken, we must also grapple with an uncomfortable long-term truth: Floods have always been yearly visitors, and as such, Bangladesh relying on foreign imports, however immediate, cannot be how we address our food security.

The import of any kind of essential food item, be it rice or other, leaves us at the mercy of global price shocks, supply chains, and all the other myriad issues that arise. While these imports may indeed be necessary in the short term, in the long run, it is our domestic agriculture that must be bolstered.

What we have long needed in Bangladesh, but especially now as we continue to experience the exponentially adverse effects of climate change, is a vision that goes beyond crisis response.

That means more investments in flood-resistant crops, along with expansion and modernization of safe food storage facilities - something that we still struggle with immensely. We must find ways to have enough food during lean months, and that will only happen with proper storage. In addition, improved distribution infrastructure will also ensure that affected communities are able to receive food as quickly as possible.

While this round of prudent emergency planning deserves plaudits, in order to truly be resilient, we must be self-sufficient.