A friend in Thailand

It is encouraging to see Bangladesh and Thailand taking strides in recent times to strengthen their bilateral ties, marked by the signing of a key memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Thai-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the ongoing Thailand Week 2025 in Dhaka.

The renewed momentum in Bangladesh-Thailand relations comes at a crucial time, with this agreement looking to boost business collaboration and unlock untapped potential in trade, investment, and private sector engagement between the two nations.

It is good that both countries recognize the benefits of deeper economic cooperation, with Thailand potentially offering advanced technology and logistics expertise, while Bangladesh provides a young, skilled workforce along with its rapidly expanding consumer market.

We are also encouraged to see that business leaders from both sides have emphasized the need to move beyond policy dialogues toward joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and shared infrastructure projects. It is when there are tangible actions that tangible economic gains are realized.

For Bangladesh, these diplomatic and economic advances are more important than ever before; as we prepare to graduate from a least developed country (LDC) status next year, we shall gradually lose preferential trade benefits, making it imperative to secure alternative avenues for market access and investment.

Strengthening ties with regional partners like Thailand therefore not only diversifies our economic relationships but also provides a buffer against global uncertainties. Pro-active diplomacy has always been an important strategic tool for Bangladesh when imagining its future beyond LDC privileges.

As we rebuild as a nation, we must sustain this diplomatic momentum, leveraging partnerships like that with Thailand to build an economy that is more competitive, resilient, and diversified.