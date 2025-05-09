Regulation over prohibition

We commend the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) for its proposed solutions to battery-powered rickshaws in the country, ones that we hope and expect to be implemented as soon as possible.

Through its collaboration with the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the development of a standardized, safer model of battery-powered rickshaws, together with having clear regulations such as fixed fare charts, designated parking zones, and mandatory driver training and licensing, is extremely encouraging.

Equally crucial are the plans to phase out existing unsafe rickshaws within a year and provide drivers with access to low-interest loans to upgrade their vehicles. The plans for having a comprehensive database to register both rickshaws and drivers to ensure accountability and oversight are also forward-thinking.

Indeed, banning or restricting these rickshaws have never appeared to be progressive solutions, and have only led to protests and unrest among drivers whose livelihoods depend on them. Thus, the decision to regulate rather than prohibit battery-powered rickshaws deserves recognition as a pragmatic and humane policy shift.

Such a progressive and thoughtful solution to a long-standing issue is what we must expect from our government. It is a solution that not only acknowledges the economic realities of the working poor, who rely on these vehicles for their livelihoods, but at the same time also prioritizes public safety and urban order.

Most importantly, such a solution shows that all stakeholders have been listened to, from city officials and engineers to the rickshaw drivers and commuters as well.

However, the true measure of this or any policy’s success is always the implementation -- something we have unfortunately always struggled with. But for our nation to transform and become the best version we can be, it is changes such as these that must see completion.