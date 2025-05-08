Economic diplomacy is the way

Bangladesh’s turnaround has been slow and steady, and if we want to continue to be trending in the right direction, then there is no alternative to attracting foreign investment and indeed, in strengthening our ties with nations near and far.



To that end, we are encouraged by Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus this week, where the chief adviser extended an invitation to Canadian investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh.



There must continue to be such urgency displayed in our economic diplomacy; Bangladesh has long had the potential to be a regional export hub, and it is on this and successive administrations to now lay the foundation to translate that vision into a reality.



Recent events such as the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 also underscore our determination to redefine our investment landscape. However, we remain very far away from where we want to be as a nation as far as investment and ease of doing business is concerned.



Despite our demographic dividend and strategic location being undeniable positive factors for businesses, our investment climate has continued to stagnate as a result of persistent issues such as a lack of transparency and accountability, not to mention numerous infrastructural inadequacies and bottlenecks.



For foreign investors -- be that Canadian or otherwise -- confidence must be built on more than words. Only when we can ensure a stable, transparent, and business-friendly environment will foreign nations start seeing Bangladesh as a viable destination for investment.



Simultaneously, it is equally crucial to diversify our diplomatic and trade partnerships; in an increasingly volatile world, seeking investment from a spectrum of nations is the smart thing to do.



Our future prosperity hinges on us eliminating our long-standing issues regarding bureaucratic inertia and policy uncertainty, instead doubling down on investment-friendly policies, increasing our global partnerships, and finally turning our economic promise into tangible progress.