A grim tally

Despite a movement almost seven years ago which saw students mobilize across Bangladesh in a bid to get the government to recognize just how abject the state of our road safety had become, which resulted in fresh legislation, the numbers of road accidents and deaths from such incidents continue to rise in the nation.



According to the most recent data gathered by watchdog group Road Safety Foundation, in the last month alone a total of 628 fatalities and 1,207 injuries were recorded throughout 610 accidents across Bangladesh’s road, rail, and waterways. With roads specifically, 567 accidents resulted in 583 of those deaths and 1,202 of the injuries. The staggering toll of road accidents in April is not just a statistic, it is a damning indictment of Bangladesh’s persistent failure to ensure road safety.



Month after month, the numbers paint a horrifying picture of negligence, corruption, and inefficiency, with the causes of these accidents being well-known: Reckless driving, unfit vehicles, poor road conditions, and a blatant disregard for traffic laws. It is not out of the ordinary to see already overloaded buses race to pick up even more passengers, as unlicensed drivers operate with impunity, and highways remain death traps due to inadequate maintenance. The lack of accountability is shocking, as traffic police are far too often complicit, turning a blind eye to violations in exchange for bribes.



The hollow promises made by the past government cannot continue. While the interim government has proven itself more capable of understanding the most pressing issues facing our countrymen, it must take pro-active measures to stop road accidents from being as major a source of death and destruction as they already are.



To that end, the government must ensure stricter enforcement of traffic laws focusing especially on zero tolerance for speeding, reckless overtaking, and driving without licenses. Meanwhile, our roads and highways must be maintained properly as they often become veritable deathtraps due to negligence. Most importantly, the administration needs to regulate the transport sector with increased oversight -- mandatory fitness checks for all vehicles are an imperative in that regard, while punishing offenders is equally important.





Bangladesh’s streets must no longer be killing fields. The government must act now, before another month adds hundreds more names to this grim tally.