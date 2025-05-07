Getting serious about food security

We fully align with Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin stressing the urgent need for a national food security policy and calling it a top priority for Bangladesh -- it is the sort of urgency we have long needed for addressing potential food insecurity in the country.

Given the myriad challenges we continue to face as a nation, from mounting pressures of inflation to global volatility and the ever-increasing adverse effects of climate change, such a statement is extremely timely, and one that should be heeded and acted on with immediate effect.

Of particular note may be the advisor’s call for a collaborative, data-driven approach; our food system is hampered not just by production shortfalls but often by factors that can be addressed such as market manipulation along with unreliable data.

Indeed, last year’s potato crisis, where official figures claimed a bumper harvest even as prices soared, starkly illustrates how flawed data can undermine both policy and public trust. We can have all of the interventions in the world, but without accurate information, these will remain misdirected.

Of course, the need for robust investment and modern infrastructure in our food production becomes more urgent with every passing year. The government’s ambition to match investments with the food market’s estimated value of Tk30,000 crore is a step in the right direction, but this must be matched by action: Expanding storage capacity, creating buffer zones, and stabilizing markets to prevent the kind of hoarding and artificial price hikes that we have witnessed for far too long.

If we are to build a resilient and secure economy, then we must start with building a resilient food system. This is only possible through a concerted effort -- appropriate policies matched by transparency, investment, and innovation, and commitment to the people of this country.