It’s in the trees

It is no big secret that Dhaka’s worsening air quality and relentless heatwaves have rapidly mutated to the point where the capital city can be considered unconducive for healthy living. While a solution has long existed in the form of planting more trees, it appears any such administrative plans have fallen by the wayside, paving the way to a city which has become increasingly more concrete.



To that end, the recent call by the interim DNCC administrator for increased tree plantation can be considered a step in the right direction, but it must be followed by sustained, large-scale action -- which previous such calls had failed to materialize. Dhaka is one of the most densely populated and polluted urban centers in the world and as such desperately needs more trees and dedicated green spaces to mitigate extreme heat and improve air quality.



Trees are not mere aesthetic additions but vital infrastructure for a livable city as they absorb carbon dioxide, filter pollutants, and release oxygen into the air, acting as natural air purifiers. Studies have shown that urban greenery can reduce ambient temperatures by several degrees, offering much-needed relief to our citizens during the scorching summer heatwaves. Yet, rampant urbanization has led to the destruction of wetlands and green belts, replacing them with concrete structures which trap heat and exacerbate pollution leading to the urban heat island effect.



As we have said before, our city needs more dedicated green spaces -- urban centres such as Singapore and Copenhagen have demonstrated how integrating urban planning with green zones can drastically improve living conditions. Dhaka’s existing parks are few and often poorly maintained, leaving residents with little respite from the suffocating congestion. Expanding and preserving such spaces should be a priority, not just for leisure but for climate resilience.



Bangladesh is a country already burdened with its abject climate vulnerability, unchecked urbanization with little regard for nature is going to do more harm than good for us. It is high time we stepped out of this pattern of development.