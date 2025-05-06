A higher tax-free income ceiling is the correct move

It is not often that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) of Bangladesh earns plaudits. Over the years, it has been rightfully criticized, and there have long been calls for it to take more people-centric decisions.

To that end, we are encouraged to see the forward-thinking consideration by the NBR to potentially raise the tax-free income ceiling in the upcoming national budget. According to reports, the NBR is contemplating an increase of up to Tk 50,000 for the fiscal year 2025-26.

With everyday Bangladeshis currently facing the pressures of inflation and the rising cost of living, this move is certainly the correct one.

By raising the tax-free income ceiling, it is good to see the NBR finally recognizing the urgent need to ease the financial burden on low- and middle-income earners, who spend a significant portion of their income on daily essentials.

It is people-centric policies such as these that are vital for fostering not only economic stability but also improving the quality of life for many citizens. While revenue collection is vital, and the NBR continues to fail to have the right approaches to ensure we do better in this regard, the necessity of aligning tax policy with the realities of household expenses can simply no longer be ignored.

We hope that this step is just the first in a series of steps taken by the NBR -- one that prioritizes transparency, fairness, and empathy over bureaucratic rigidity and harassment.

Tax collection in Bangladesh is defined by complex procedures and undue pressure on honest citizens. We hope that the NBR can finally bring the necessary shift toward a more just and accountable taxation system. A tax system should serve the people, not intimidate them.