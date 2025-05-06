Local investment building our future

As Bangladesh stands on the threshold of graduating from least developed country (LDC) status in 2026, the question of how to sustain, as well as accelerate, our economic momentum has never been more urgent.

Attracting foreign investment has long been considered among the more pertinent factors for our future development. However, while its importance can certainly not be questioned, for the overall development of the nation, the answer lies not just in attracting foreign capital but also in empowering local investment.

To that end, it is encouraging to see that a new generation of local investors are fast emerging as game changers of the nation’s economic landscape. Over the past six years, local investment in Bangladesh has soared by 137.5%, rising from Tk80 billion in 2018 to Tk190bn in 2024.

This achievement tells us that our domestic investors are increasingly taking the lead across a diverse range of sectors, from technology and textiles to fintech and retail.

Of course, local investors go beyond capital and simultaneously offer a nuanced understanding of our unique social, cultural, and economic dynamics, enabling faster, more informed decisions that foreign backers often cannot match.

Arguably their biggest impact has been in their support for smaller start-ups and SMEs, enterprises which frequently struggle to attract international funding due to scale or perceived risk.

It has been said time and time again how we cannot lose our smaller enterprises, and their empowerment is crucial to not just keeping profits and talent within the country, but also fuel job creation, innovation, and eventually inclusive growth, especially for women and youth.

Our future prosperity depends on our ability to continue encouraging and nurturing our local investors -- not as mere financiers, but as leaders of our new economy.