A closer look at our police force

The inauguration of Police Week 2025 by Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus comes at a time when our law enforcement is at a crossroads. We also appreciate the chief advisor correctly stating that the police must revive people's trust in the force, a trust that has been all but broken over the two preceding decades.

Given the challenges and criticisms the police force has faced in recent times, the chief advisor’s call for a “democratic Bangladesh free from discrimination and founded on justice” must be heeded and acted upon, and the entirety of the police force must do what they can to ensure that this vision comes to fruition.

Any nation’s police force will always be a vital pillar to ensure national stability, and their contributions -- often at great personal risk -- do deserve recognition and credit. With that said, the shadow of the past year’s unrest looms large, along with the lackadaisical efforts often seen by the police to respond effectively to situations that demand their full attention.

To say that there has been an urgent need for accountability and reform would be an understatement. If the police are truly looking to reposition themselves as protectors of justice rather than instruments of political power, then the work begins by first recognizing their past errors and ensuring that the police have left their dark days behind them.

With the country going through mass changes, the police must seize this opportunity to embrace reform, restore public confidence, and uphold the rule of law. Only then can they be part of the vision of a just, democratic, and prosperous Bangladesh.