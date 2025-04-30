Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Relying on VAT is not a viable strategy for revenue collection

Middle- and lower-income families will find it even harder to afford basic appliances

Update : 30 Apr 2025, 09:26 AM

That the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is once again looking to plug revenue shortfalls by raising VAT and income tax rates is not surprising. However, given the current state of the economy, with consumers already struggling with high inflation and high cost of essentials, that the NBR is raising VAT on essential appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners does not seem to be a prudent decision. 

While the intent to shore up government finances is understandable, that the NBR once again is looking to burden consumers with higher taxes is not and has never been a sustainable solution for our nation’s fiscal challenges.

The immediate impact of these tax hikes is painfully clear: Higher prices for everyday goods at a time when inflation is already squeezing household budgets. Middle- and lower-income families will find it even harder to afford basic appliances, with most costs to manufacturers also often passed on to the consumers. 

With most Bangladeshis already having a less-than-ideal quality of life, pricing them out of these appliances only aggravates the situation.

Relying on indirect taxes like VAT also disproportionately affects ordinary citizens and ultimately risks stifling demand, potentially reducing overall tax collection rather than increasing it. 

We simply need a better and a smarter approach. Instead of repeatedly raising rates on goods and services, we expect the NBR to focus on broadening the tax base, improving compliance, and streamlining administration, all of which are far more likely to help us with our revenue collection targets. 

If we are to build a resilient, inclusive economy, we must move beyond quick fixes. Sustainable revenue generation will only come from thoughtful reforms, and such reforms begin with putting consumers first.

