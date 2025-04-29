Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Getting away from mob rules

We can never be the nation we wish to be if mob justice remains prevalent

Update : 29 Apr 2025, 09:50 AM

Despite making irrefutable progress since the uprising in August of 2024, there remain certain elements in the country that persist and threaten to undermine the positive turnaround we have experienced.

In this regard, that we continue to see mob rules across the country, with law enforcement struggling to contain these episodes, is a shame. Just this week, a student of Jagannath University was beaten due to his alleged association with a now-banned outfit before being handed over to the police.

Regardless of previous affiliation or association, it is simply inexcusable for members of the general public to be playing judge and jury and physically assault any individual.

Questions have to be asked about the lethargy exhibited by our law enforcement agencies; while they have fared better in recent months, it is clear to see that there remains more to do.

While incidents of mob justice have unfortunately been a mainstay in Bangladesh regardless of the administration in charge, there has unquestionably been an uptick over the past year.

This has not helped our nation in any manner and instead, as previously stated, threatened to undermine all of the positives that have occurred during the interim government’s tenure.

That the situation demands a swift resolution goes without saying. More importantly, we must continue to eliminate incidents of mob justice and ensure that Bangladesh becomes a nation where the rule of law prevails. 

We may continue to make progress but we can never be the nation we wish to be if mob justice remains prevalent and average citizens feel threatened.

