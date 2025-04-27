Staying the course

There is no denying the fact that Bangladesh’s ongoing reform agenda, initiated by the interim government which came to power after last year’s uprising in August, has brought both hope and hardship.

The World Bank’s recent downward revision of our GDP growth forecast -- at 3.3% for the current FY25, down from the January forecast of 4.1% -- reflects what we have known for some time now: There are painful short-term costs of reforms and adjustments.

While slowing growth and dwindling foreign investment may tempt policymakers to abandon reforms, and while we must continue to keep one eye on them to ensure their reduction does not get out of hand, we must be resilient.

It is an extremely challenging task, but the interim government must balance immediate economic stabilization with the long-term institutional rebuilding that is all but crucial for ensuring our sustainable progress.

At the heart of our nation’s issues historically have been issues like bureaucratic red tape, inconsistent tax policies, and banking sector vulnerabilities -- issues that have long stifled our potential. Reforms are therefore foundational to restoring domestic and international trust. Despite the short-term pains, there is no backsliding now.

However, while growth and investment may be dealt with in the longer term, inflation continues to be an issue, with unchecked price rises eroding gains in poverty reduction. While the interim government has done a commendable job, they must continue to do everything possible for the average citizen to not struggle with basic necessities.

Nations that persevere with institutional reforms amid economic headwinds emerge stronger. While it is tempting to abandon reforms, they are necessary to lay the foundation of a more resilient economy. With Bangladesh expecting a landmark year in 2026 with LDC graduation, we must continue to stay the course to provide Bangladesh the best possible opportunity to succeed.