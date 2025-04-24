Our port in a storm

For a country such as Bangladesh, one of the more fundamental aspects of trade and commerce is how it develops and maintains its port infrastructure. Bangladesh has long relied on the Chittagong Port as its primary maritime gateway, but with growing trade volumes and the limitations of existing infrastructure, the need for a deep-sea port has become undeniable.



To that end the upcoming Matarbari Deep Sea Port is poised to fill this gap, promising not only to revolutionize Bangladesh’s trade and commerce but also to position the country as a key trans-shipment hub in the wider Bay of Bengal region, at least according to the interim Adviser to the Ministry of Shipping.



According to the adviser, once operational, the Matarbari Port will significantly boost the country's cargo handling capacity, ease congestion at existing ports, enhance supply chain efficiency, and ensure direct access to the emerging industrial zones in Cox’s Bazar and Moheshkhali. This will drastically reduce shipping costs and time, making Bangladesh a more competitive player in global trade.



Chittagong Port -- already operating beyond its capacity -- faces chronic congestion, leading to delays and increased costs, and Matarbari is sure to alleviate this pressure by diverting a significant portion of cargo traffic, ensuring smoother and faster trade operations.



Furthermore, beyond serving domestic needs, Matarbari has the potential to become a trans-shipment hub for neighbouring landlocked and coastal economies. By offering efficient cargo handling and competitive port fees, with Matarbari, Bangladesh has the potential to position itself as an alternative to Singapore and Colombo for regional trade re-routing.



The Matarbari Deep Sea Port can be a real game-changer for Bangladesh, which is why it is imperative that its construction and maintenance are carried out without the usual hurdles faced by projects of such scope in Bangladesh. Bangladesh cannot afford to squander this opportunity.