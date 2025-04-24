Allowing children to be themselves

Dhaka, one of the densest cities in the world, is failing its children. As concrete structures rise and open spaces vanish, the city’s youngest residents are increasingly confined indoors, deprived of the simple joy of unstructured play.



A recent Dhaka Tribune story highlights how shrinking playgrounds and parks are pushing children toward internet-connected devices rather than swings, with serious consequences for their physical and mental well-being. If our capital city is to nurture a healthy, happy future generation, it must urgently reclaim and protect spaces where children can run, play, and breathe freely.



According to the story, Rajuk’s Detailed Area Plan recommends two to three playgrounds for every 12,500 residents. However, that means the capital requires more than 800 playgrounds to meet this criterion, a far cry from the current reality, and with the very real risk of road accidents, parents are unexpectedly weary about sending their children to play out in the open roads and streets.



This is indeed a matter of great shame for what is the most developed city in our country. As we all know, childhood development thrives on physical activity -- running, climbing, and team sports are not just pastimes but essential for motor skills, social interaction, and emotional resilience. A lack of dedicated spaces for children to play has resulted in rising childhood obesity, weakened immune systems, and increased anxiety and attention disorders. A generation of Bangladeshis is growing up disconnected from the vitality that comes from outdoor play.



This needs to change.



One of the first hurdles which requires administrative attention is Dhaka’s hazardous air quality, which often makes playgrounds all but redundant. A broader commitment to cleaner air has been a long time coming for Dhaka. Once that is achieved, the government must integrate child-friendly spaces into development projects, ensuring schools and residential areas have mandatory play zones. Meanwhile, existing playgrounds, often encroached upon by commercial or illegal structures, must be protected through stricter oversight.



It’s time to give Dhaka’s youth the space they deserve.