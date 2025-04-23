Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Our law enforcement is getting better, but it must do more

Bangladesh is slowly but steadily returning to more stable conditions

Update : 23 Apr 2025, 01:02 PM
Immediately after the fall of the previous government, Bangladesh witnessed a drastic deterioration in law and order due to a multitude of factors, chief among them being perhaps our dormant law enforcement. While the army picked up the slack in maintaining law and order, things have ostensibly improved a lot over the past few months.

It is clear that the improvement is the result of our police force gradually coming back into action, however there is still a vacuum in law enforcement which must be addressed. To that end, the DMP commissioner’s recent call to action directing officers to increase the number of arrests in order to reduce crime, while ensuring that no incident is concealed and that the real offenders are brought to justice, is nothing if not timely.

As things stand, our law enforcement agencies need to start being more pro-active rather than reactive in combatting crime. Yes, the instances of crimes may have subsided over the past months but that does not mean crime has abated entirely -- we need more preventative policing at this juncture as incidents of robbery, mugging, theft, burglary, murder, unnatural deaths, road accidents, and violence against women and children are still being reported.

Our traffic situation is especially wanting at this point, with fatal road accidents still becoming ever more frequent. Indeed if there is one front where we need vigorous policing it is our roads and highways, where there is a distinct lack of discipline on the part of motorists and pedestrians alike.

Day by day, Bangladesh is slowly but steadily returning to more stable conditions. Our law enforcement has yet to fully regain its bearings, but it is certainly getting there.

 

