Cheaper internet for a better Bangladesh

As Bangladesh charts its course toward becoming a developed, digitally-empowered nation, reductions in internet prices will mark a pivotal step in ensuring inclusive growth and bridging the digital divide.

To that end, we must appreciate the government’s coordinated efforts that have led to significant price cuts across key infrastructure layers, including a 10% reduction at both the International Terrestrial Cable and International Internet Gateway levels, and a 15% cut in the National Transmission Network.

These measures, along with the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh’s commitment to offer 10 Mbps internet at Tk500 -- double the previous speed for the same price -- signal a new era of accessibility for millions.

Indeed, affordable connectivity enables broader participation in digital education, e-health, e-commerce, and government services, all of which are vital for socio-economic advancement. This affordability is also essential for unlocking the potential of Bangladesh’s youth, fostering innovation, and supporting the digital economy’s growth.

In a country where over 90% of internet users rely on mobile data, and where affordability has long been a barrier to digital inclusion, these price reductions have far-reaching implications and could be a major factor to ensure that not only do we have a seamless transition from a least developed country (LDC) but continue on the path to prosperity and development.

Ultimately, reducing the price of the internet and ensuring that it is high-speed and affordable is an integral component of a modern, equitable society. It empowers citizens and accelerates progress across all sectors. As we look to continue lowering internet costs, we move ever closer to our vision of a truly connected and prosperous future for a better Bangladesh.