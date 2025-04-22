We cannot fight climate change alone

As a nation, despite our numerous challenges, we stand at a particularly critical juncture in our fight against climate change. As one of the most vulnerable nations to the adverse effects of climate change, we are facing mounting threats to our people, environment, and economic future as a result of the climate catastrophe.

To that end, we stand with Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus who recently emphasized that the path forward for nations such as ours demands regional unity. Indeed, even if we are to take every single correct decision in this battle against climate change, we cannot do it alone.

However, beyond regional unity, there is no alternative to bold and innovative action against climate change -- which is possible only if the youth of the region are sufficiently empowered.

Yunus’s call for harnessing the creativity and energy of young people, alongside a renewed commitment to sustainable development, is one that must be internalized as we confront intensifying climate risks.

The solution to the climate crisis has always lied in collective action, innovation, and policy reform. Beyond holding the developed world accountable for being the architects of the global climate crisis - a point that must be brought up repeatedly - Bangladesh must also double down on climate adaptation and mitigation.

Developed nations have a role to play by empowering nations such as ours to ensure robust provisions for disaster risk reduction, renewable energy transition, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Our climate challenge is immense, but so too is our potential for transformative change. Richer nations must provide the financing, but it is up to us to enact forward-looking policies and encourage regional cooperation along with unleashing the power of our youth.

Bangladesh can and must chart a resilient, sustainable future -- one where no one is left behind.