Keeping our wildlife safe and secure

Bangladesh has always been a land of diverse and flourishing ecology, with the Royal Bengal Tiger perhaps being the de facto icon of our natural bounty. However, our wildlife goes far beyond one species, and, as things stand, that wildlife has been coming under attack, a prospect we as a nation cannot become comfortable with.



To that end, the recent surge in deer poaching in Bangladesh’s ecologically sensitive regions, particularly the Sundarbans, is yet another grim reminder of that escalating threat.



According to reports, illegal hunting, driven by black-market demand for meat and body parts, is pushing deer populations toward alarming decline. This not only disrupts biodiversity but also jeopardizes the survival of species of animals such as the Royal Bengal Tiger, which depend on deer as a primary food source. Weak enforcement, corruption, and inadequate patrolling have allowed illegal hunters to operate with near impunity. If this continues, the delicate ecological balance of the mangrove forest -- already under pressure from climate change and human encroachment -- will be further destabilized.



The current administration has proven itself capable in understanding the myriad environmental and ecological issues facing Bangladesh, and in order to curb the practice of poaching it needs to enhance existing surveillance and anti-poaching measures, engage local communities to be more pro-active themselves, take stricter legal and punitive actions against offenders, and collaborate with international bodies.



Bangladesh cannot afford to be complacent about its natural heritage -- it is one of our defining traits as a nation, after all. The government, civil society, and international partners must act in unison to preserve the Sundarbans and other critical habitats from the threat of poachings before it is too late.