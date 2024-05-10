Cutting off our life support

To say that unchecked urbanization in Bangladesh, particularly in the capital city of Dhaka, is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention is at this point a gross understatement. While development needs require expansion, this urbanization has been anything but sustainable.

At the forefront of this unchecked urbanization is the callous felling of trees, not just in the capital city of Dhaka, but across Bangladesh. It is frankly shameful to see the lack of foresight exhibited by the relevant authorities with regard to this issue; the green cover that once provided a much-needed respite from the concrete jungle that is our major cities is rapidly disappearing, and the consequences of this will be severe - for the environment and indeed the overall well-being of citizens.

Of course, this felling of trees is also one of the primary reasons why our cities consistently rank with having unhealthy air - and our air pollution woes are only worsening. With fewer trees to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, the air quality has deteriorated to the point where it poses a serious health hazard to the population. The recent extreme heat waves experienced are a stark reminder of the importance of trees in regulating temperature and providing shade.

It is high time we recognize the urgent need to conserve and plant more trees. While the High Court earlier this week issued a ruling seeking to control the cutting of trees across the country, it is plain to see that we require concrete action and a comprehensive plan that prioritizes the preservation of existing trees and the planting of new ones.

It is only by taking action now will we be able to ensure that future generations can enjoy a healthy, sustainable, liveable, and breathable Bangladesh.