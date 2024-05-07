An ally in the Gambia

There is no questioning Bangladesh’s exemplary response to the Rohingya crisis; these are a people that have faced the most horrifying atrocities in their own homelands, at the hands of its own people and military, and it is in Bangladesh that they have found some semblance of safety and solace.

Over the years, despite humanitarian aid flowing into Bangladesh, we have gone above and beyond to support the Rohingya, often sacrificing our already scarce resources as an extremely population-dense economy. These actions stand out even more so at a time when many wealthier nations have failed to accept and shelter refugees across the world.

One point of contention throughout the Rohingya’s stay within our borders has been the lack of international support with regard to holding Myanmar accountable for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya. It is indeed a shame that most of the world has turned a blind eye towards such an indisputable issue.

With that said, the Gambia has been an ally for Bangladesh from the very beginning, which was exemplified when in 2019, it filed a case against Myanmar on the charge of Rohingya genocide with the International Court of Justice (ICJ). While there is hope that justice will be served, and the two nations continue to exchange resources, it is a shame to learn from Gambian Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda A Jallow about the insufficient funds to run the case with ICJ.

Rohingya repatriation is the only long-term solution to this crisis that continues to see over a million people be without a home through no fault of their own. Holding Myanmar accountable for these heinous crimes is also a no-brainer. As such, nations such as Bangladesh and the Gambia should not be battling this alone, and the entirety of the international community owe it to humanity as a whole to step in and do their part to ensure that justice is served.