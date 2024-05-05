Preventing our banking sector from bleeding out

Bangladesh’s banking sector has been hemorrhaging for a long time, with instances of stability being too few and far between to ensure its long-term health.



A big reason why this incredibly important sector has been in such a sorry state is due to the high volumes of non-performing loans (NPLs) being handed out, and while Bangladesh Bank has taken some steps -- most notably the tightening of rules pertaining to the classification of NPLs -- these steps are clearly not enough as global credit ratings agency Moody’s expects NPLs to increase by 50 basis points until September 2024.



While there are legitimate reasons behind a borrower being unable to pay back their loans on time, our banking sector is no stranger to willful loan defaulters. The culture of willful defaulters is rife in our banking sector as it is the culmination of corruption, nepotism, and political favoritism, resulting in an industry that has for far too long teetered on the edge of absolute collapse.



Tightening the rules for classification of NPLs to make it more stringent can be considered one strategy to combat its rising tide, but perhaps a more effective solution would be to finally kick down the doors on willful defaulters and to completely uproot this practice from our banking sector once and for all.



But far from going on the offensive against unscrupulous borrowers, the central bank has instead, historically, incentivized the practice by offering sizable waivers to loan defaulters which has led us to where we are at the moment.



Bangladesh has incredibly high economic ambitions in the near future, not to mention the added economic challenges it will need to face post-LDC graduation. A banking sector left bleeding due to bad loans can absolutely derail us from our progress.