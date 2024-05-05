Laying the tracks to a prosperous future

For Bangladesh, trains have always represented something close to a silver-bullet solution when it comes to solving our many infrastructural inadequacies.



The nation has seen the transformative effects of the Metro Rail on our capital city, which is why it would behoove the administration to double down on this incredibly reliant mode of transportation for the country moving forward.



To that end, it is incredibly heartening to know that the newly built Dhaka-Jessore rail line will soon witness its inauguration as it connects the capital city to Jessore in the country's south-west as part of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project.



The Padma Bridge has certainly paid dividends in the nearly two years since it was first inaugurated -- from trade to tourism, it has opened a part of the country that had remained difficult to access, and its impact is set to only grow with each year. The Rail Link project is just another component through which the overall goal of spreading economic development throughout the nation can be achieved.



Building train routes which criss-cross the nation should be a key objective of the government as it plans out the continued development of Bangladesh in the future, as they represent one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of travel for the general public. To this end, the administration can most certainly consider a comprehensive assessment project which seeks to ascertain feasibility.



As the nation moves forward, focusing on building new and improving upon existing infrastructure projects become a key factor in ensuring that our progress is well and truly blanket.





To that end, there are few modes of transportation which are emblematic of Bangladesh itself than the humble yet always-reliable train.