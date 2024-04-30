Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Offering tourists a better experience

Bangladesh's failure to enhance tourism starts with its failure to recognize its importance to the nation
 
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 01:42 AM
Despite Bangladesh's stellar progress and increased prosperity, it is fair to state that we have remained disappointing in certain avenues. One such area that Bangladesh has repeatedly fallen short is its tourism sector, with little signs that we are making any genuine progress. 
 
Indeed, it does surprise anyone when we hear of foreign tourists who have repeatedly shared their bitter experiences in Bangladesh, be it with mismanagement in luggage handling, long immigration queues, or overall misconduct by various staff and officials when they step foot in the country for the first time. 
 
Bangladesh's failure to enhance tourism starts with its failure to recognize its importance to the nation -- not just economically, but as a way to translate that tourism to other benefits. It is a shame that a land with such natural beauty and cultural heritage remains largely unknown to even the most passionate of travelers, and it starts with the authorities concerned and their lack of prioritization for this sector. 
 
However, the fact that we fail to make the experience of the limited tourists that do visit the country is extremely concerning, and brings to light the urgent need to address this discontent. This starts with having the right personnel, but also more efficient systems in place that are not bogged down by bureaucracy. In a world that values speed and ease exponentially, we simply cannot be stuck in the old ways and thereby losing out on tourists. 
 
If Bangladesh is indeed to become a developed nation in the next two decades, it must focus on attracting people to witness that transformation. As such the work starts now to ensure that tourists get a better experience than what we have been providing them. 
 
Read More

Workers of the world, unite!

Zero tolerance for food adulteration

Death on wheels

Microplastics: A looming threat to our well-being

Ozone layer recovery offers hope

Prioritizing our children’s health

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x