Offering tourists a better experience

Despite Bangladesh's stellar progress and increased prosperity, it is fair to state that we have remained disappointing in certain avenues. One such area that Bangladesh has repeatedly fallen short is its tourism sector, with little signs that we are making any genuine progress.

Indeed, it does surprise anyone when we hear of foreign tourists who have repeatedly shared their bitter experiences in Bangladesh, be it with mismanagement in luggage handling, long immigration queues, or overall misconduct by various staff and officials when they step foot in the country for the first time.

Bangladesh's failure to enhance tourism starts with its failure to recognize its importance to the nation -- not just economically, but as a way to translate that tourism to other benefits. It is a shame that a land with such natural beauty and cultural heritage remains largely unknown to even the most passionate of travelers, and it starts with the authorities concerned and their lack of prioritization for this sector.

However, the fact that we fail to make the experience of the limited tourists that do visit the country is extremely concerning, and brings to light the urgent need to address this discontent. This starts with having the right personnel, but also more efficient systems in place that are not bogged down by bureaucracy. In a world that values speed and ease exponentially, we simply cannot be stuck in the old ways and thereby losing out on tourists.

If Bangladesh is indeed to become a developed nation in the next two decades, it must focus on attracting people to witness that transformation. As such the work starts now to ensure that tourists get a better experience than what we have been providing them.