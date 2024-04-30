Ensuring access to medicines for all

One of the principal tasks of any legal system in any nation is to ensure that certain parties, in the name of greed and profit, do not do so at the expense of the people. To that end, we are pleased to see that the High Court has ordered to take effective measures to prevent price hikes of all types of medicines across the country.

The soaring prices of medicines in recent years have put a tremendous burden on the average Bangladeshi, many of whom struggle to afford even basic healthcare. This situation goes against the very ethos of a society that values the well-being of its citizens -- something Bangladesh has always prided itself on.

The fact that the court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned as to why their inaction to check the price hike of medicines should not be declared illegal sets the right tone; while acknowledgement of the market forces is important, hiking up prices for medicines, something that patients cannot simply forego, in the name of profit cannot be allowed to go unchecked.

For a nation such as Bangladesh, one whose healthcare sector is far from ideal, depriving access to affordable medicines will only make matters worse, and therefore must be protected. Additionally, with recent struggles of inflation in the country, ensuring that essential medicines are affordable and accessible to all is crucial; no one should have to choose between buying life-saving medication and putting food on the table.

Regulating medicine prices sends a clear message that the health and well-being of citizens are paramount, a move in good faith. We hope that relevant authorities and stakeholders do their part now in ensuring that no Bangladeshi is priced out of life-saving medication.