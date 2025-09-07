Monday, September 08, 2025

MLIS hosts first-ever interschool debate tournament

Representatives from MACES commended the initiative, highlighting its role in nurturing critical thinking and public speaking among youth

Update : 07 Sep 2025, 09:17 PM

Maple Leaf International School (MLIS) Debate Club marked a milestone this week by hosting its inaugural interschool debate tournament, MLIS Ethos Season 1, from September 4 to 6.

The three-day event transformed the school’s campus into a vibrant hub of intellectual exchange, drawing nearly 22 teams from 24 leading institutions across Dhaka, including Sunnydale, Mastermind, Scholastica, Glenrich, Adamjee Cantonment College, Notre Dame College, and Bangladesh International School.

With the theme “Cards, Coins and Casinos” inspired by the energy of Las Vegas, the tournament blended serious discourse with festive flair.

Sponsored by MACES (Platinum) and ULAB (Gold), and supported by media partners Ekattor TV and Dhaka Tribune, the event offered a dynamic platform for young debaters to showcase their skills.

The opening ceremony featured distinguished guests including Prof Jude William Genilo, Pro-Vice Chancellor of ULAB; MLIS Principal Ali Karam Reza; and Founding Principal Zeba Ali.

Representatives from MACES commended the initiative, highlighting its role in nurturing critical thinking and public speaking among youth.

Debates spanned a wide range of topics—from economics and politics to philosophy and social justice—challenging participants to think deeply and argue persuasively.

Competitors were divided into Novice and Open categories, with Adamjee and Sunnydale reaching the Open Finals.

Sunnydale clinched the title in a gripping showdown, while Bangladesh International School triumphed in the Novice Finals, signaling a promising new generation of debaters.

Beyond the podium, Ethos Season 1 embraced a cultural dimension.

Day two featured a high-energy concert by AvoidRafa and his band, turning the MLIS auditorium into a celebration of music and student spirit.

The final day returned to formality, with a closing ceremony honoring winners, adjudicators, and organizers.

The organizing team—Rohan, Shatok, Ashrafur, Raima, Abhik, Farjin, Sneha, and Omar—earned widespread acclaim for their seamless execution and creative vision.

Their efforts elevated the tournament beyond competition, crafting an experience that balanced professionalism with youthful energy.

As the final motions were debated and the last applause echoed through the halls, MLIS Ethos Season 1 left behind more than trophies—it sparked a renewed enthusiasm for debate culture in Dhaka’s academic circles, setting the stage for even greater editions to come.

 

