Grow Your Reader Foundation launches int’l youth exchange project

Grow Your Reader Foundation (GYRF) on Tuesday hosted the project inception and dissemination ceremony of the Tech Connect: Empowering Youth to Become Global Citizens project and unveiled a new Learning Bangladesh Module supported by Bangladesh National Commission for Unesco (BNCU).

This event brought together educators, school leaders, students, mission representatives of participating countries, representatives from ASPnet School, Media houses and government officials from SHED, BNCU, Ministry of Culture, DSHE, NCTB, NAEM, and TMED to unveil the Learning Bangladesh Module and discuss the program’s vision, objectives, and implementation roadmap.

The initiative, designed to foster digital learning and intercultural collaboration, aligns with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Through this project, students from diverse backgrounds, 1,920 students form 8 countries from Asia, Africa and North America, will engage in virtual cultural exchange activities, global citizenship skill-building workshops, and artistic performances that promote global citizenship and unity.

Through cultural performances, art, and digital collaboration, students will engage in meaningful exchanges that will not only enrich their understanding of the world but also equip them with the necessary skills to be responsible global citizens.

By participating in this project, the learners will be able to create an identity to be presented globally.

The event was graced by Md Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary (Development), Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education, attended as chief guest who delivered a keynote on the significance of global education initiatives.

Additionally, Zubaida Mannan, Deputy Secretary General, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), attended as special guest and shared insights on fostering intercultural exchange through digital learning.

The Learning Bangladesh Module represents the history, geography, culture, education, achievements, heritages and significance of Bangladesh.

This Learning Bangladesh Module will be distributed to the partner schools and their students so that they can proudly represent Bangladesh.

The co-author of the Learning Bangladesh Module Sadia Jafrin, CEO, GYRF provided an overview of the Tech Connect project, outlining its structure and expected outcomes.

She stated: “Tech Connect is more than just an educational project—it’s a movement to break barriers and build bridges through digital learning and cultural expression to create an identity.”

Teachers and students from Bangladeshi partner schools - ABC International School, Australian International School, LORDS - An English Medium School, Scholastica - Senior Campus Uttara and Uttara High School & College attended the event in-person where the teachers and students from international partner institutions joined online.

The participating schools expressed their enthusiasm, highlighting how this initiative will provide students with a unique platform to develop cross-cultural competencies, digital literacy, and leadership skills.

The final phase of the program will feature a global showcase event, where student performances will be presented to an international audience, including Bangladesh.

Editor of the Learning Bangladesh Module Elita Karim, musician and journalist was also connected virtually and expressed her remarks.

The event was hosted by Md Sadman Islam, program associate at Grow Your Reader and co-author of the Learning Bangladesh module.