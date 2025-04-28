Shahi Al Sadat unveils online shopping platform ‘What’

Sixteen-year-old changemaker Shahi Al Sadat is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship with a powerful new initiative.

He is set to launch "What" (www.what.net.in), an innovative online shopping platform with a unique social mission.

A particular portion of the profits from this business will be directly allocated to developing an AI-based SOS Alert Mechanism aimed at preventing teenage rape across Bangladesh.

Sadat’s vision is not just to build a successful business, but to create meaningful social impact through entrepreneurship.

By leveraging the power of AI technology, he hopes to provide faster and smarter emergency responses for teenagers in danger, addressing a critical gap in child protection mechanisms.

This initiative reflects Sadat's continued commitment to using modern technology as a tool for social good.

The establishment of "What" has been further strengthened with the support and guidance of Ejazur Rahman Sajal, assistant professor of Business Administration at Daffodil International University.

His mentorship has been instrumental in shaping Sadat’s approach to combining business innovation with social responsibility.

This new venture marks another milestone in Sadat's already remarkable journey as a child and human rights activist.

Born on March 22, 2009, Shahi Al Sadat founded The Startup IO in 2021 before even turning 13.

Under his leadership, the organization has introduced several pioneering initiatives including Kids Helplink, Startup Cyber, the Anti-Harassment Committee, GirlsTeenSafe, and the internationally recognized Teen-X mobile application, which combats human trafficking and teenage sexual violence.

Through his leadership, The Startup IO has successfully handled over 300 cases related to child marriage and violations of child rights.

His help management system has contributed to the arrest of nine perpetrators over the last two years.

Operating across seven districts in Bangladesh—Meherpur, Sylhet, Munshiganj, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, and Moulvibazar—the organization has reached more than 100,000 teenagers through online and offline awareness campaigns.

Sadat’s exceptional work has earned him both national and international accolades.

In 2024, he was nominated for the prestigious International Children’s Peace Prize and received the National Tech Award for his impactful contributions to digital safety and child rights advocacy.

He has also been invited as a speaker at TEDx 2025 at Daffodil International University, where his message will be shared with an audience exceeding 45 million people worldwide.

Furthermore, his dedication has been recognized academically with a fully funded scholarship from Rice University in Texas, US, for the Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies program, beginning in Fall 2027.

Despite these extraordinary achievements, Sadat remains a humble student, currently preparing for his SSC 2025 examinations.

He attributes his success to the unwavering support of his father, Md Shafikul Islam, whose encouragement he cites as the foundation of every milestone he has reached.

Sadat also holds deep admiration for his closest friend, Maisha Maliha, acknowledging her as a constant source of support throughout his journey.

"When everyone else turned away, Maliha stood beside me. I will always be grateful to her. I hope our friendship remains unshaken for a lifetime," Sadat shared emotionally.

In addition to the upcoming launch of "What," Sadat’s organization, The Startup IO, is preparing to introduce another groundbreaking project—the FreeMind App, an AI-powered mental health platform designed to reduce mental health disorders among students.

The app is expected to launch on the Google Play Store on August 12, 2025.

With unwavering determination, Sadat stated: "I am determined to raise Bangladesh’s name and flag on the global stage. My mission is to eliminate child trafficking and teenage rape from this nation."

Through "What" and his continuing activism, Shahi Al Sadat is not only bringing pride to Bangladesh but also inspiring a global generation of young changemakers.