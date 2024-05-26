Dubai gaming visa: How will it help content creators?

Just a decade ago, a career in gaming would have been considered a joke. eSports was not even a well-known term. Fast forward to 2024. Not only is content creation a potential career choice, but being a great gamer can bring in big bucks and fame.

Yet it is still a career that raises eyebrows. The skepticism largely stems from stereotypes and a lack of understanding about how the industry works. Many people still view gaming as a hobby, and many parents don’t let their children “indulge” in this hobby, let alone pursue a career.

Maybe because this career path doesn’t have the same credibility as, say, an engineering degree? Amidst this doubt, Dubai grasps the potential and launches the Dubai gaming visa to bring in content creators and offer employment and training opportunities.

What is the Dubai gaming visa?

The Dubai gaming visa is a specialized visa designed for the entry and long-term residence of game developers, designers, programmers, streamers, entrepreneurs, and startups in the gaming sector. What this could do is create a thriving system for gaming professionals within Dubai.

The gaming visa was officially launched this month as part of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 to improve GDP through the gaming industry. It will reduce visa processing time from one month to only five days.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old and need to provide relevant documentation, including a professional resume and proof of work experience​. They can apply for the Gaming Visa through the Dubai Culture website or the designated platform at dubaigaming.gov.ae.

The aim behind this initiative is to generate approximately $1 billion in economic impact by 2033, create 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector, and establish Dubai as one of the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry.

Does gaming visa help content creators?

While we talked about how Dubai gets benefits, how much does it help the content creators?

Through this gaming visa, content creators can get access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and a supportive ecosystem. That means they will get advanced facilities and high-speed internet to produce high-quality content and live streams.

Professional training and employment opportunities will also allow these creators to build a strong network within the industry which may lead to collaborations, sponsorships, and partnerships with international gaming companies.

They can find potential investors and venture capitalists interested in funding innovative gaming projects. This access to capital can help in scaling operations, marketing, and developing new gaming technologies as well.

Dubai is inviting global talent to its gaming hub and breaking the stereotype that gaming and content creation aren’t viable career choices. A gaming visa gives this career path more credibility, encouraging more people to join this venture. As successful content creators and streamers establish themselves in Dubai, they will serve as role models, inspiring others to view gaming as a legitimate profession.

Opportunities may be rising for many talented gamers and developers in countries like Bangladesh but can be limited due to lack of resources and support. The gaming visa is the chance to go to Dubai to pursue a passion in an environment that encourages creativity and growth. It opens doors to higher income and the ability to focus on building a successful career in gaming and content creation.

Content creators and streamers bring much to the table; their skills and perspectives will greatly elevate the gaming scene. Not only will the local economy be boosted, but the global scenario will also start to change.

In Bangladesh, eSports tournaments have already started taking place. The extent of it and its frequency could increase further through Dubai’s gaming opportunities.

The Dubai gaming visa seems to be the start of something great that lies ahead in the future. In the future, gaming and all things related to it will be taught and trained on an even greater scale. Perhaps it will be a world where parents actively encourage their children towards gaming careers. While that might seem like wishful thinking, there is no doubt that Dubai has taken a bold yet crucial step.